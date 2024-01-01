FAQ

Sure. We provide free trial versions of our software. They are available on the downloads page.

It is a suite of email marketing programs that includes Email Extractor, Email Verifier and Email Sender. All programs are combined into one package (downloaded in one package, but can be purchased separately).

You can buy ready-made ones. You can build them yourself. You will need a special software - Email Extractor . After downloading it, we recommend you to read the help documentation.

If you already have a mailing list, you need to choose which method you will use for mailing. If you set aside the manual method, you can choose between an online mailing service and a program on your computer. Email Sender falls into the second category, which is much more cost-effective (no need to pay for each email sent) and gives you more options.

What Our Users Say

Peter Finch
California Marketing Agency

It's absolutely the best email extractor! I make cold calling lists for my customers as an additional service. LetsExtract EmailStudio does that job perfectly. I just enter some keywords, and it automatically builds a web-site list and generates leads. I used to spend 1 or 2 days to make the list by hand. Your app does that job in just an hour!

2017
Dmitry B.
A e-mail marketing consultant

Your app is awesome! It collects email addresses faster than any other software that I've tried. Thanks for the discount, too! Hopefully, some day you'll make a Mac OS version available, too.

2018
Jackson Scott
PR agency

It's surely the fastest email grabber. I run it at least once a month. I work in the advertising department of our company, post news and articles on our сorporate blog, and send newsletters. We provide outdoor advertising services. I use your app to harvest phone numbers and addresses from Avito classified ads. Thank you!

2018
[Anonymous testimonial]

Thanks a lot for your software! It's just what I need. I wouldn't say I'm a spammer, but sending advertising newsletters is an additional source of income for me. Targeted newsletters still work great. I highly recommend using LetsExtract Email Studio.

2018
Sean Booth
a freelancer (SMM & Marketing)

I've been looking for a decent email harvester for a long time. LetsExtract Email Studio is a very good one. So far, I've used it only once: I needed to extract the recipients' email addresses from my mailbox, so that I could send newsletters to my clients. There are many email harvesters on the market, but only your product is worth its price tag. Thank you so much!

2019
Ryder Wall
Twenty Five (New York, US)

It looks like ready-made email lists don't work anymore. You need to use an email harvesting app. The DMOZ and Google.Catalog parsers are now mostly useless as the data is outdated. If you need up-to-date information, use an app that can crawl websites and extract email addresses in real time. Thank you very much! Our SMM company Twenty Five loves your product.

2019
Jozeph
Australlia

I mostly use LetsExtract Email Collector to build a cold calling list. Our company provides consulting services, and making the list is a routine job for me. Your app works without a hitch.

2020
Oleg
a realtor, YourUK agency (United Kingdom)

Extracting phones is no longer a problem for us. Your app is a spammer's must-have tool, I highly recommend it.

2020
Shukhrat Gasanov
a blogger Quebek, Canada

Thank you for your amazing Email Extractor Software! It's a new thing in email marketing... I would even say, it's a trailblazer!

2020
Spoocky
United States

If you use LetsExtract Email Grabber only from time to time (one or two searches per day) and limit the number of simultaneous connections to the default settings (no more than 5 simultaneous connections per website; only 1 connection per search engine), you'll be fine. When necessary, LetsExtract Email Grabber disguises itself as a web browser to avoid detection by anti-bot systems. Note that some websites may treat even 2 simultaneous connections as a potential bot. They usually manifest it by returning the error code 503 or 403. If that happens, you need to manually limit the number of connections. If you harvest emails on a regular basis, better connect to websites via HTTP/HTTPS proxy servers.

2021