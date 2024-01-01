FAQ
California Marketing Agency
It's absolutely the best email extractor! I make cold calling lists for my customers as an additional service. LetsExtract EmailStudio does that job perfectly. I just enter some keywords, and it automatically builds a web-site list and generates leads. I used to spend 1 or 2 days to make the list by hand. Your app does that job in just an hour!
A e-mail marketing consultant
Your app is awesome! It collects email addresses faster than any other software that I've tried. Thanks for the discount, too! Hopefully, some day you'll make a Mac OS version available, too.
PR agency
It's surely the fastest email grabber. I run it at least once a month. I work in the advertising department of our company, post news and articles on our сorporate blog, and send newsletters. We provide outdoor advertising services. I use your app to harvest phone numbers and addresses from Avito classified ads. Thank you!
Thanks a lot for your software! It's just what I need. I wouldn't say I'm a spammer, but sending advertising newsletters is an additional source of income for me. Targeted newsletters still work great. I highly recommend using LetsExtract Email Studio.
a freelancer (SMM & Marketing)
I've been looking for a decent email harvester for a long time. LetsExtract Email Studio is a very good one. So far, I've used it only once: I needed to extract the recipients' email addresses from my mailbox, so that I could send newsletters to my clients. There are many email harvesters on the market, but only your product is worth its price tag. Thank you so much!
Twenty Five (New York, US)
It looks like ready-made email lists don't work anymore. You need to use an email harvesting app. The DMOZ and Google.Catalog parsers are now mostly useless as the data is outdated. If you need up-to-date information, use an app that can crawl websites and extract email addresses in real time. Thank you very much! Our SMM company Twenty Five loves your product.
Australlia
I mostly use LetsExtract Email Collector to build a cold calling list. Our company provides consulting services, and making the list is a routine job for me. Your app works without a hitch.
a realtor, YourUK agency (United Kingdom)
Extracting phones is no longer a problem for us. Your app is a spammer's must-have tool, I highly recommend it.
a blogger Quebek, Canada
Thank you for your amazing Email Extractor Software! It's a new thing in email marketing... I would even say, it's a trailblazer!
United States
If you use LetsExtract Email Grabber only from time to time (one or two searches per day) and limit the number of simultaneous connections to the default settings (no more than 5 simultaneous connections per website; only 1 connection per search engine), you'll be fine. When necessary, LetsExtract Email Grabber disguises itself as a web browser to avoid detection by anti-bot systems. Note that some websites may treat even 2 simultaneous connections as a potential bot. They usually manifest it by returning the error code 503 or 403. If that happens, you need to manually limit the number of connections. If you harvest emails on a regular basis, better connect to websites via HTTP/HTTPS proxy servers.